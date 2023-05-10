ID Verifier Onfido to Pay $28.5 Million Over Biometric Claims

May 102023
 
 May 10, 2023  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Court, Laws, U.S.

Christopher Brown reports:

Onfido Inc. got preliminary court approval for a $28.5 million deal to settle a proposed federal class action alleging it violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act through the identity verification services it provided to website and app customers.

Fredy Sosa and Rohith Amruthur alleged that Onfido collected and stored their biometric data without their consent when they uploaded photos of themselves and their Illinois IDs on mobile apps that were Onfido partners.

Read more at Bloomberg Law (sub. req.)

