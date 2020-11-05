Id: Fintech Cermati data breach points to urgency for data protection law: Experts

Eisya A. Eloksari reports:

A recent data breach case involving fintech aggregator platform Cermati.com, the fifth known this year, again highlights the vulnerability of user data on digital platforms and the urgency of a personal data protection bill, experts have said.

Data on almost 3 million users from fintech aggregator platform Cermati.com was leaked and sold online for US$2,200 on Oct. 28, as reported by cybersecurity researcher and consultant Teguh Aprianto via his Twitter account @secgron on Sunday.

Read more on TheJakartaPost.

