ICO statement on Meta

Stephen Almond, ICO Executive Director of Regulatory Risk, said:

As a digital regulator, we pay close attention to how companies operate internationally and how people’s rights are respected.

We’re aware of Meta’s plans to seek consent from users for behavioural advertising in the EU, to the exclusion of the UK. This follows related findings by the Court of Justice of the European Union, Irish Data Protection Commission and Norwegian Data Protection Authority.

We are assessing what this means for information rights of people in the UK and considering an appropriate response.