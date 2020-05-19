ICO Issues COVID-19 Guidance for Employers

May 192020
Dan Cooper and Miles Lynn of Covington & Burling write:
On May 11, 2020, the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (“ICO”) published guidance on how employers should handle data in the event they choose to test their employees for COVID-19.
The guidance provides a clear reminder that employers must comply with both the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) and the Data Protection Act 2018 (“DPA”), and that health data, in particular, attracts additional protections.
