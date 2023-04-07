ICE Is Grabbing Data From Schools and Abortion Clinics

Apr 072023
Dhruv Mehrotra reports:
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are using an obscure legal tool to demand data from elementary schools, news organizations, and abortion clinics in ways that, some experts say, may be illegal.
While these administrative subpoenas, known as 1509 custom summonses, are meant to be used only in criminal investigations about illegal imports or unpaid customs duties, WIRED found that the agency has deployed them to seek records that seemingly have little or nothing to do with customs violations, according to legal experts and several recipients of the 1509 summonses.
Read more at WIRED.
h/t, Joe Cadillic