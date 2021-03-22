ICE Investigators Use Private Database Covering Millions of Individuals to Pursue Immigration Violations
Mar 222021
March 22, 2021 Business, Govt, Surveillance, U.S.
Raymond G. Lahoud of Norris McLaughlin writes:
According to Georgetown Law researchers, United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have bought private data containing millions of individuals’ phone, water, electricity, and other utility records. ICE will use these records to pursue immigration violations. ICE’s use of this private data shows how government agencies exploit commercial data to gain access to information that they are not to compile themselves.
The Private Database
CLEAR, a database company owned by Thomson Reuters, sells “legal investigation software solutions” to a broad range of companies and public agencies.
Read more on National Law Review.