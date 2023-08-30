I tracked an NYC Subway Rider’s Movements with an MTA ‘Feature’

Aug 302023
August 30, 2023 Surveillance, U.S.
Joseph Cox reports:
In the mid-afternoon one Saturday earlier this month, the target got on the New York subway. I knew what station they entered the subway at and at what specific time. They then entered another station a few hours later. If I had kept monitoring this person, I would have figured out the subway station they often start a journey at, which is near where they live. I would also know what specific time this person may go to the subway each day.
During all this monitoring, I wasn’t anywhere near the rider.
h/t, Joe Cadillic