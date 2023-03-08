‘I Begged My Doctors’: Five Women Were Denied Abortions. Now, They’re Suing.

Carter Sherman reports:
It took Amanda Zurawski and her husband more than a year to get pregnant. But, within a week, Zurawski lost her pregnancy, may have lost her chance at ever becoming pregnant again, and nearly lost her life—thanks to Texas’ numerous abortion bans, she says.
[…]
“Doctors and hospitals are turning patients away, even those in medical emergencies. Patients are being denied necessary life-saving obstetrical care. Why? Because abortion is a crime in Texas, punishable by up to 99 years in prison,” said Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights, which filed the lawsuit on behalf of the women. “No one should be forced to wait till they are at death’s door to receive health care.”
