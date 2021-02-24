Hunton Partner Dora Luo Publishes “China: The Draft PIPL and the GDPR – A Comparative Perspective”

Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:

In the February 2021 issue of the Data Protection Leader, Hunton partner Dora Luo discusses China’s draft Personal Information Protection Law (“Draft PIPL”) (in Chinese) in the context of other comprehensive data protection frameworks, such as the EU General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”).

The article examines the Draft PIPL in the context of advanced technologies that have accelerated the collection of personal information more frequently than before. The Draft PIPL marks the introduction of a comprehensive system for the protection of personal information in China, which does not merely incorporate or replace rules that are already enshrined in other Chinese laws, but also draws inspiration from the GDPR.