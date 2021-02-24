Hunton Partner Dora Luo Publishes “China: The Draft PIPL and the GDPR – A Comparative Perspective”

Feb 242021
 
 February 24, 2021  Posted by  Laws, Non-U.S.

Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:

In the February 2021 issue of the Data Protection Leader, Hunton partner Dora Luo discusses China’s draft Personal Information Protection Law (“Draft PIPL”) (in Chinese) in the context of other comprehensive data protection frameworks, such as the EU General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”).

The article examines the Draft PIPL in the context of advanced technologies that have accelerated the collection of personal information more frequently than before. The Draft PIPL marks the introduction of a comprehensive system for the protection of personal information in China, which does not merely incorporate or replace rules that are already enshrined in other Chinese laws, but also draws inspiration from the GDPR.

Read more on Privacy & Information Security Law Blog.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.