Hunter Biden sues Rudy Giuliani over laptop privacy breach

Sep 262023
Hunter Biden, who has sued the laptop repair service for breach of privacy and the IRS over tax disclosures is now suing Rudy Giuliani. Scripps News reports:
Hunter Biden filed a lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani and Giuliani’s former lawyer Bob Costello on Tuesday.
The president’s son claims the two men misused data from his personal computer. That is the infamous laptop that he left at a Delaware computer repair shop that eventually fell into the hands of his Republican detractors. The lawsuit claims by publicizing information from that laptop, Giuliani, who was former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, and Costello violated the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.
Read more at Scripps News.