Hunter Biden counter-sues laptop repair man for breach of ‘privacy’ after laptop turned over to FBI, media
Mar 172023
Olivia Rondeau reports:
Hunter Biden has made his first legal attack since his infamous laptop emerged after being abandoned in a computer repair store and distributed, accusing shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac and others of invasion of privacy.
The First Son, who has still not explicitly admitted to ever possessing the laptop or dropping it off at the Delaware store, filed a countersuit against Mac Isaac Friday morning, whose own lawsuit filed last year accuses Hunter of defamation for saying he had illegally obtained the information on the laptop, reports the Washington Post.
Read more at The Post Millenial.