Hungarian Supervisory Authority Issues Guidance on Data Protection and Coronavirus

Mar 142020
 
Dan Cooper and Dora Pap of Covington & Burling write:

On March 10, 2020, the Hungarian National Authority for Data Protection and Freedom of Information (“NAIH”) issued guidance on data protection and COVID-19. The NAIH highlights that controllers processing personal data in the context of their efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 must comply with the GDPR as well as Hungarian data protection law. The guidance applies to public and private organisations, their employees and contractors, as well as other third parties (e.g. clients, visitors). The NAIH emphasises that any kind of data processing under the current circumstances has to adhere to the principles of the GDPR, especially that of accountability.

Read more on InsidePrivacy.

