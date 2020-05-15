Hungarian Government Suspends GDPR Data Subjects Rights

Dan Cooper and Anna Oberschelp de Meneses of Covington & Burling write:

On May 4, 2020, the Hungarian Government issued a Decree that suspends, during the COVID-19 created state of emergency, the one-month deadline that controllers have under the GDPR to reply to data subject rights requests. The Decree also allows public entities to refuse or suspend freedom of information (“FOIA”) requests in certain situations. The Decree has been heavily criticized by civil society groups and prompted the scrutiny by the European Data Protection Board (“EDPB”).