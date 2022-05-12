Human rights groups demand Zoom stop any plans for controversial emotion AI

May 122022
Kate Kaye reports:
The drumbeat against emotion AI is getting louder.
On Wednesday more than 25 human and digital rights organizations including the American Civil Liberties Union, Electronic Privacy Information Center and Fight for the Future sent a letter to Zoom demanding the company end potential plans to incorporate emotion AI features in its software. The letter comes in response to reporting in Protocol in April highlighting Zoom’s consideration of incorporating AI in its virtual meeting software to detect and analyze people’s moods and emotions.
