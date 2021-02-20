HR: Disseminating Data on Vaccinated People against Medical Privacy Rule

HINA reports on the situation in Croatia:

Epidemiologist Bernard Kaić, an official of the Public Health Institution (HZJZ), said on Monday that the list of people who have been vaccinated against COVID was subject to medical confidentiality.

“With regard to the list of vaccinated people that is being mentioned – those are medical records and therefore confidential. The media will never get that list because it contains information such as the diseases a particular patient may have similarly to the way the media cannot access other registers of diseases that need to have their confidentiality protected if we want the health system to function and if we want the people to trust the system,” Kaić told a press conference held by the COVID crisis response team.