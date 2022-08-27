How to use confidential mode in Gmail to protect sensitive information

Jack Wallen reports:

Gmail is used by millions of people around the globe. As of July, 28.13% of people use Gmail as their primary email client. I count myself in that number (only Gmail is far from being the only account I use) and actually depend on Gmail for work-related communication.

However, a few years back Google did add a nice feature to Gmail called Confidential Mode that helps protect sensitive information from authorized access. With Confidential Mode, you can set an expiration date and a password for messages and even revoke access any time you choose. And when a recipient receives a confidential message, they cannot forward, copy, print, or download the message.

Read more about this feature and how to use it at ZDNet, but do note the caveat — which is also true for other services that try to protect privacy — generally, nothing stops someone from taking a snapshot or picture of what’s on their screen, even if they can’t forward the email and even if it will be deleted immediately after that. There is no perfect protection.

