How to Delete Old AOL and Yahoo Accounts

May 062021
Allen St. John reports:
With AOL and Yahoo changing owners for the second time in a half-dozen years, now is a good time to delete any old and unused accounts.
Verizon has agreed to sell AOL and Yahoo to the private-equity firm Apollo Global Management for $5 billion, significantly less than the combined purchase price of $9 billion for the two media companies in 2015 and 2017.
The last time I tried to delete a Yahoo account, I couldn’t do it as it returned “no such account.” And then they’d email me more notices about the account. Maybe I’ll try again when I have coffee at hand.