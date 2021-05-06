How to Delete Old AOL and Yahoo Accounts

May 062021
 
 May 6, 2021  Posted by  Business, Online

Allen St. John reports:

With AOL and Yahoo changing owners for the second time in a half-dozen years, now is a good time to delete any old and unused accounts.

Verizon has agreed to sell AOL and Yahoo to the private-equity firm Apollo Global Management for $5 billion, significantly less than the combined purchase price of $9 billion for the two media companies in 2015 and 2017.

Read more on Consumer Reports.

The last time I tried to delete a Yahoo account, I couldn’t do it as it returned “no such account.” And then they’d email me more notices about the account.  Maybe I’ll try again when I have coffee at hand.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.