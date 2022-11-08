How to Communicate Student Data Privacy Protections to Families More Effectively

Michael Hickey writes:

Parents and guardians of K–12 students are rather aware and concerned about student data privacy, but a majority are lacking specific information from their schools.

A 2020 Center for Democracy and Technology report shows that without additional details about threats, 62 percent of parents showed some level of concern over student data privacy. However, the same report shows that less than half of parents (4 in 10) say their child’s school has discussed with them how it protects student data.

School districts are taking student data privacy more seriously in a number of ways, including by investing in cybersecurity professionals and implementing stronger operational security measures and educational technology that keeps data safe.

But communicating these measures to parents is also an essential part of the process.