How The Third Party Cookie Crumbles: Tracking And Privacy Online Get A Rethink

Mike Masnick writes:

Google made some news Wednesday by noting that once it stops using 3rd party cookies to track people, it isn’t planning to replace such tracking with some other (perhaps more devious) method. This news is being met cynically (not surprisingly), with people suggesting that Google has plenty of 1st party data, and really just doesn’t need 3rd party cookie data any more. Or, alternatively, some are noting (perhaps accurately) that since Google has a ton of 1st party data — more than just about anyone else — this could actually serve to lock in Google’s position and diminish the alternatives from smaller advertising firms who rely on 3rd party cookies to bootstrap enough information to better target ads.