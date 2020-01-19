How the ‘Sharing’ Economy Erodes Both Privacy and Trust

Laurence Scott writes:

Our relationship to privacy is inseparable from our idea of trust. If you trust someone, you may be more willing to divulge personal information to them. If you are highly protective of your privacy, you may seem to others to be distrustful.

This is a normal social dynamic. But it is being cynically manipulated by the “sharing” or “trust” economy — where we trade homes, cars or belongings through third-party administrators such as Airbnb — in ways that threaten our privacy.