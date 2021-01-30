How the LAPD and Palantir use data to justify racist policing

Mara Hvistendahl reports:

The killing of George Floyd last May sparked renewed scrutiny of data-driven policing. As protests raged around the world, 1,400 researchers signed an open letter calling on their colleagues to stop collaborating with police on algorithms, and cities like Santa CruzNew Orleans, and Oakland variously banned predictive policing, facial recognition, and voice recognition. But elsewhere, police chiefs worked to deepen partnerships with tech companies, claiming that the answer to systemic bias and racism was simply more data.

In her new book, “Predict and Surveil: Data, Discretion, and the Future of Policing,” sociologist Sarah Brayne slays that assumption with granular detail.

Read more on The Intercept.

