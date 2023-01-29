How Roomba tester’s private images ended up on Facebook

Jan 292023
January 29, 2023 Breaches, Business, Surveillance
This episode we go behind the scenes of an MIT Technology Review investigation that uncovered how sensitive photos taken by an AI powered vacuum were leaked and landed on the internet. This episode was reported by Eileen Guo and produced by Emma Cillekens and Anthony Green. It was hosted by Jennifer Strong and edited by Amanda Silverman and Mat Honan. This show is mixed by Garret Lang with original music from Garret Lang and Jacob Gorski. Artwork by Stephanie Arnett.
Listen to the podcast from MIT Technology Review or read the transcript.
h/t, Joe Cadillic