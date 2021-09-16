How not to get caught in law-enforcement geofence requests

Sep 162021
 
 September 16, 2021  Posted by  Surveillance

Robert Graham writes:

I thought I’d write up a response to this question from well-known 4th Amendment and CFAA lawyer Orin Kerr:

First, let me address the second part of his tweet, whether I’m technically qualified to answer this. I’m not sure, I have only 80% confidence that I am. Hence, I’m writing this answer as blogpost hoping people will correct me if I’m wrong.

There is a simple answer and it’s this: just disable “Location” tracking in the settings on the phone. Both iPhone and Android have a one-click button to tap that disables everything.

The trick is knowing which thing to disable. On the iPhone it’s called “Location Services”. On the Android, it’s simply called “Location”.

Read more on Security Boulevard.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.