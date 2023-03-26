How Florida uses a little-known law to punish abortion clinics

 March 26, 2023

Arek Sarkissian reports:

Florida regulators over the last year punished more than a dozen abortion providers for violating a nearly decade-old law that requires pregnant patients wait 24 hours before getting the procedure.

Florida legislators approved the law in 2015, but it remained in limbo after the American Civil Liberties Union challenged it. After a judge upheld the law in April, Florida’s abortion regulator, the Agency for Health Care Administration, almost immediately began issuing fines.

Read more at Politico.

