How did a rental startup I’d never heard of leak my home address?

Zack Whittaker writes:

I consider myself a fairly privacy-conscious person, going out of my way to evade online tracking and, for the most part, avoiding spam mail. But when I found myself staring at my home address on the website of a company I had never heard of, I knew somewhere I had gone wrong.

A few days before our rent was due at the end of April, my partner received an email from the owner of our apartment building about a new way we could pay rent while collecting reward points, like a loyalty program. It was a good offer at a time when rents are at record highs, so she clicked and it loaded the website of rental rewards company Bilt Rewards and prominently displayed her full name and our apartment number.

Already this was fairly alarming.