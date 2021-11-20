How Creepy Is That New Product? Mozilla’s *privacy not included Privacy Guide Will Tell You

Deborah George of Robinson + Cole writes:

It’s that time of year again when we start to think about holiday gifts and Black Friday shopping. So as any good privacy pro knows, the Mozilla *privacy not included guide is the place to go to learn about the “creepiness” of the latest toy or gift that you are looking to buy.

This year, the guide reviews 151 products from smart toys to exercise equipment and provides lots of information related to the privacy features of each product. The purpose of the guide is to share information regarding the privacy and data collection practices for the smart products. Clicking on a particular product reviewed on the website will provide a summary of the product’s data collection and privacy policies and the guide’s rating for the product. Users also are able to vote and rate products along a “creepiness” scale, ranging from “not creepy” to “super creepy.”