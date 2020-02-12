How Big Companies Spy on Your Emails

Feb 122020
Joseph Cox reports:
The popular Edison email app, which is in the top 100 productivity apps on the Apple app store, scrapes users’ email inboxes and sells products based off that information to clients in the finance, travel, and e-Commerce sectors. The contents of Edison users’ inboxes are of particular interest to companies who can buy the data to make better investment decisions, according to a J.P. Morgan document obtained by Motherboard.
Read more on Motherboard.
Edison subsequently responded to the report, here.