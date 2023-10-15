How Ads on Your Phone Can Aid Government Surveillance

Byron Tau, Andrew Mollica, Patience Haggin, and Dustin Volz report:
Technology embedded in our phones and computers to serve up ads can also end up serving government surveillance.
Information from mobile-phone apps and advertising networks paints a richly detailed portrait of the online activities of billions of devices.
[…]
The Wall Street Journal identified a network of brokers and advertising exchanges whose data was flowing from apps to Defense Department and intelligence agencies through a company called Near Intelligence.
Read more at WSJ.