How Ads on Your Phone Can Aid Government Surveillance

Posted on by Dissent

Byron Tau, Andrew Mollica, Patience Haggin, and Dustin Volz report:

Technology embedded in our phones and computers to serve up ads can also end up serving government surveillance.

Information from mobile-phone apps and advertising networks paints a richly detailed portrait of the online activities of billions of devices.

[…]

The Wall Street Journal identified a network of brokers and advertising exchanges whose data was flowing from apps to Defense Department and intelligence agencies through a company called Near Intelligence.

Read more at WSJ.

