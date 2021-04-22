How a Chinese Surveillance Broker Became Oracle’s “Partner of the Year”

Apr 222021
April 22, 2021 Business, Surveillance
Mara Hvistendahl reports:
… But Oracle’s relationship with the Chinese broker is deeply problematic. Oracle has pledged to “uphold and respect human rights for all people” and stated that its partners should “have the same mission and vision” as Oracle itself. Co-founder Larry Ellison once criticized a competitor, Google, for going “into China and facilitat[ing] the Chinese government surveilling their people.” And yet Digital China and its network of subsidiaries are critical purveyors of technology used to build China’s surveillance state. Among the company’s offerings are services for Chinese police and defense entities — as advertised on Oracle’s own website.
Read more on The Intercept.