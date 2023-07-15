Houston man stole nudes for blackmail from 1,000-plus victims: FBI

 July 15, 2023

Michael Murney reports:

A Houston man is facing federal charges for allegedly stealing nude photos and videos from victims, then using to the images to extort them into sending more.

Authorities Thursday arrested 23-year-old Andrew Venegas of Magnolia for sexual exploitation of children, according to court documents. The documents detail an alleged scheme in which Venegas gained access to 1,000-plus victims’ social media accounts and stole sexually explicit photos and videos stored in private or hidden folders to use as blackmail.

After stealing their photos and videos, Venegas contacted victims and threatened to share the content online or with the victims’ friends and family—a threat he used to blackmail victims into sending him more explicit photos and videos tailored to his demands.

