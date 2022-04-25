Houston City Council passes ordinance requiring security cameras, lighting for some businesses

 Houston City Council passed an ordinance Wednesday that will now require security cameras and lighting at certain businesses.

Houston Police Chief said the new requirements would help combat an increase of violence crime in the city.

“I’m hoping this will help as another tool in the toolbox for HPD and other law enforcement agencies to get more crime solved,” said Tomaro Bell the Chair of public safety and finance at Super Neighborhoods Alliance.

