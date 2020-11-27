Housing Authority Installs “Eye of Sauron” Surveillance Cameras In Low-Income Housing

And while he’s exposing outrageous surveillance, Joe Cadillic also shared this with us this week:

It is hard to get past the grade-school mentality of this video title which attempts to justify installing surveillance cameras everywhere.

Pro-Vigil’s “Crime Is Bad. We Stop Crime. Pro-Vigil Is Good” video is probably one of the most ironic videos I have ever seen about mass surveillance. Five seconds into the video they boast that “they are watching, always watching,” everyone.

The Tampa Bay Times report on how the Tampa Bay Housing Authority justified installing six solar-powered surveillance cameras in the Robles Park housing complex is disturbing.