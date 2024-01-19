House passes PRESS Act to shield journalists from revealing sources. What’s in the bill?

Gillian Brassil reports:

The House of Representatives passed a bill Thursday to strengthen journalists’ protection of confidential sources from federal investigation.

The Protect Reporters from Exploitative State Spying (PRESS) Act would protect reporters from being compelled by the government to give up confidential sources and information.. It passed on a voice vote.

The bill would also prevent their data held by telecommunication companies from being seized by federal entities without the journalist being given notice and having the ability to challenge the seizure in court.

The PRESS Act would shield reporters from court-ordered disclosures of these sources unless the information is needed to thwart terrorism, imminent violence, significant bodily harm, death and specified offenses against a minor.