House Energy & Commerce Subcommittee Holds Hearing on U.S. Privacy Law

Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:
On March 1, 2023, the U.S. House of Representatives Innovation, Data and Commerce Subcommittee (“Subcommittee”) of the Energy and Commerce Committee (“Committee”) held a hearing to restart the discussion on comprehensive federal privacy legislation. Last year, the full Committee reached bipartisan consensus on H.R. 8152, the American Data Privacy and Protection Act (“ADPPA”), by a vote of 53-2. With many of the same players returning in the 118th Congress, House members are eager to advance bipartisan legislation again.
Subcommittee Chair Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Ranking Member Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) expressed the need for privacy legislation to cross the finish line in the present Congress. Although the ADPPA (or a bill based on it) has yet to be reintroduced, Subcommittee members agreed on the need for a comprehensive federal law; they differed, however, on its scope and breadth.
