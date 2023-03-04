House Energy & Commerce Subcommittee Holds Hearing on U.S. Privacy Law

On March 1, 2023, the U.S. House of Representatives Innovation, Data and Commerce Subcommittee (“Subcommittee”) of the Energy and Commerce Committee (“Committee”) held a hearing to restart the discussion on comprehensive federal privacy legislation. Last year, the full Committee reached bipartisan consensus on H.R. 8152, the American Data Privacy and Protection Act (“ADPPA”), by a vote of 53-2.  With many of the same players returning in the 118th Congress, House members are eager to advance bipartisan legislation again.

Subcommittee Chair Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Ranking Member Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) expressed the need for privacy legislation to cross the finish line in the present Congress. Although the ADPPA (or a bill based on it) has yet to be reintroduced, Subcommittee members agreed on the need for a comprehensive federal law; they differed, however, on its scope and breadth.

