Hot Pursuit May Still Require Warrant, High Court Rules

Jun 232021
June 23, 2021 Court, Featured News, Surveillance, U.S.
Samantha Hawkins reports on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Lange v. California:
Raising the bar for the exception to warrant requirements under the Fourth Amendment, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled Wednesday that police should get less leeway when investigating misdemeanor crimes versus felonies in progress.
“The flight of a suspected misdemeanant does not always justify a warrantless entry into a home,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court. “An officer must consider all the circumstances in a pursuit case to determine whether there is a law enforcement emergency.”
