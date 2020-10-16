Hospitals And VA Clinics Use ‘Xecan’ Facial Recognition And Palm Scanners To Track Patients

Oct 162020
October 16, 2020 Business, Healthcare
Joe Cadillic writes:
Massachusetts area hospitals and VA clinics have begun installing Xecan facial recognition cameras to identify and track patients.
According to Xecan, they have been providing ‘touchless clinic technology’ to hospitals and clinics for at least ten years.
What makes Xecan so unique is using ‘immunocompromised cancer patients’ and COVID-19 together to justify using facial recognition in hospitals.
Read more on MassPrivateI. Needless to say, Joe is not a fan of this application of technology or of the companies marketing it.