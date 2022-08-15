Hospital and drugmaker move to build a vast database of New Yorkers’ DNA

Joseph Goldstein reports:

The Mount Sinai Health System began an effort this week to build a vast database of patient genetic information that can be studied by researchers — and by a large pharmaceutical company.

The goal is to search for treatments for illnesses ranging from schizophrenia to kidney disease, but the effort to gather genetic information for many patients, collected during routine blood draws, could also raise privacy concerns.

The data will be rendered anonymous, and Mount Sinai said it had no intention of sharing it with anyone other than researchers.

Read more at Buffalo News.

