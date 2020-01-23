Hong Kong’s Reform of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (the “PDPO”): Bridging Troubled Waters

Mark Parsons, Tommy Liu, and Anthony Liu of Hogan Lovells write:

On Monday 20 January, the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau (“CMAB”), jointly with the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data (“PCPD”), presented a paper outlining topics for review of the PDPO to the members of the Legislative Council Panel on Constitutional Affairs (“PDPO Review Paper”).  The CMAB and the PCPD are expected to take panel members’ feedback on the PDPO Review Paper and undertake further in-depth study of the issues with a view to making specific proposals for legislative reform in due course.

Read their blog post here or read their full article (pdf).

