Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog makes first ever arrest over doxxing

December 14, 2021 Breaches, Featured News, Non-U.S., Online
Selena Cheng reports:
A 31-year-old man was arrested by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data in the West Kowloon area following an investigation on Monday, Acting Senior Personal Data Officer Lo Dik-fan told reporters near Cheung Sha Wan police station. The office took enforcement action after receiving a complaint from the victim, he said.
[…]
The man faces a maximum fine of HK$100,000 and two years of imprisonment if convicted.
