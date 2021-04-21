Hong Kong protests: woman injured during intense clashes loses legal fight over police access of her medical records
April 21, 2021 Court, Healthcare, Non-U.S., Surveillance
Brian Wong reports:
A woman who suffered a serious eye injury during an anti-government protest in 2019 has lost an appeal to obtain copies of two search warrants Hong Kong police used to access her medical records.
The Court of Appeal on Wednesday sided with the lower Court of First Instance in finding the woman, anonymised as K, did not have a free-standing right to view the warrants, which she claimed police used to access her personal data without her consent.
