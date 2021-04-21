Hong Kong protests: woman injured during intense clashes loses legal fight over police access of her medical records

Apr 212021
 
 April 21, 2021  Posted by  Court, Healthcare, Non-U.S., Surveillance

Brian Wong reports:

A woman who suffered a serious eye injury during an  anti-government protest  in 2019 has lost an appeal to obtain copies of two search warrants Hong Kong police used to access her medical records.

The Court of Appeal on Wednesday sided with the lower Court of First Instance in finding the woman, anonymised as K, did not have a free-standing right to view the warrants, which she claimed police used to access her personal data without her consent.

Read more on South China Morning Post.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.