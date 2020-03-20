Hong Kong is using tracker wristbands to geofence people under coronavirus quarantine

Mary Hui reports:

To ensure people under compulsory home quarantines do not stray from the confines of their apartments, the Hong Kong government has rolled out electronic tracker wristbands that alert authorities of rogue escapees.

Under a new measure that took effect yesterday, all arrivals to Hong Kong from overseas will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day home quarantine as the city tries to curb the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.