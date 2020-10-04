Homeland Security Considered Snooping on Portland Protesters’ Cellphones

Oct 042020
 
 October 4, 2020  Posted by  Govt, Surveillance, U.S.

Zolan Kanno-Youngs reports:

 Department of Homeland Security officers considered extracting data from cellphones seized from protesters in Portland, Ore., which would have been a remarkable violation of privacy and the right to peaceable assembly, House Democrats said Friday.

Lawmakers on the Intelligence Committee called a hearing on Friday to examine the allegations of Brian Murphy, the former chief of the department’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis, who has accused department leaders of suppressing intelligence warnings of violent white supremacy and Russian election interference.

Read more on The New York Times.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.