Home Depot did not comply with privacy law when it shared data with Meta, Canadian privacy watchdog says
Jan 282023
Marsha McCleod reports:
Home Depot Canada did not comply with federal law when it shared data from e-mail receipts with the social media giant, Meta, without its customers’ consent, the Privacy Commissioner of Canada said Thursday, after the release of an investigation by his office that also served to warn other businesses that may be using similar practices.
Commissioner Philippe Dufresne said Home Depot treated customers’ choice to receive a receipt by e-mail, instead of a paper copy, as “implicit consent” to share their data with a third-party.
Read more at Globe and Mail.
OPC: Investigation into Home Depot of Canada Inc.’s compliance with PIPEDA