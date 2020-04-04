Hogan Lovells Asia Pacific Data Protection and Cyber Security Guide 2020

Hogan Lovells writes:

Businesses in the APAC region are facing unprecedented challenges in 2020.

Data protection and cyber security regulation are engaged in a number of important ways by the region’s moves to combat the threat of COVID-19, but more broadly, these areas of regulation are shaping the future going forward from the crisis. Whatever change may come as the legacy of the outbreak, data protection and cyber security regulation will be important considerations for business and will continue to evolve and adapt to new challenges.