H&M Fined €35m in Germany for GDPR Breaches Related to Staff Record Keeping

In Germany the data protection authority located in Hamburg has announced that H&M, the second biggest retailer in the world, is being fined €35.2 (US $41.3m) for breaching the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation in relation to the monitoring of several hundred staff member by a German subsidiary.

The data protection authority, HmbBfDI, issued a statement on Thursday, from Prof. Dr. Johannes Caspar, Hamburg’s Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information, which said: “This case documents a serious disregard for employee data protection at the H&M site in Nuremberg.

Read more on Compliance Junction.

