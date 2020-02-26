HK: Privacy Update: Hong Kong Government Considering Amendments to the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance
Feb 262020
Paolo Sbuttoni, Marcia Lee and Benjamin Lau of Baker McKenzie write that the government is considering changes in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (PDPO). They write:
The Review Paper does not propose a complete redraft of the PDPO.
Instead, it focuses on six key proposals which we summarise in this update:
1. mandatory data breach notification;
2. requirement for a data retention policy;
3. introducing the ability for the PCPD to impose direct administrative
fines;
4. regulation of data processors;
5. expanding the definition of personal data; and
6. regulating the disclosure of other data subjects’ personal data.
