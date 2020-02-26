HK: Privacy Update: Hong Kong Government Considering Amendments to the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance

Feb 262020
 
 February 26, 2020  Posted by  Laws, Non-U.S.

Paolo Sbuttoni, Marcia Lee and Benjamin Lau of Baker McKenzie write that the government is considering changes in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (PDPO). They write:

The Review Paper does not propose a complete redraft of the PDPO.
Instead, it focuses on six key proposals which we summarise in this update:

1. mandatory data breach notification;
2. requirement for a data retention policy;
3. introducing the ability for the PCPD to impose direct administrative
fines;
4. regulation of data processors;
5. expanding the definition of personal data; and
6. regulating the disclosure of other data subjects’ personal data.

Read more on Baker McKenzie.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.