HIPAA: Deficient or Miscast

Matt Fisher writes:
The development of new technology in healthcare and the massive expansion in sources of healthcare data have both created many complications when it comes to protecting and securing sensitive information about individuals. Inevitably, the discussion then turns to the role of HIPAA, which then turns to HIPAA not meeting current needs.
A recent article starts off by describing HIPAA as “appearing[ing] obsolete and riddled with new technology-induced gaps.” The article goes on to detail new forms of healthcare technology that have arisen since HIPAA was initially enacted in 1996 as well as new areas of healthcare information. The article references iPhones being years away at that time, which doesn’t even start to touch upon all of the new patient/customer facing developments.
