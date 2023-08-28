High Court rejects claim DPC failed to investigate alleged Google data breach

The High Court has dismissed a claim the Data Protection Commission failed to fully investigate a complaint made to it five years ago about an alleged massive data breach by the internet giant Google.

The complaint about Google’s processing of personal data was made by Dr Johnny Ryan, who is a senior fellow of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL).

In a written judgement delivered on Monday morning Mr Justice Garrett Simons dismissed the action on the grounds that the DPC was entitled to conduct its own inquiry into the alleged data breach, which the commission has opted to do, before resuming its investigation into Dr Ryan’s complaint.

