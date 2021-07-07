High Court Notice To Centre, State On Data Leak Allegations Against TrueCaller

The Press Trust of India reports:

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Union and Maharashtra governments, among others, over a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that claimed Truecaller mobile application “shared” user data, breaching the law of the country.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni was hearing a PIL filed by Shashank Posture.

“The Truecaller app collects data of all users. It shares such data with some of its partners without the consent of users, and dumps the liability on the user,” the petitioner told the court.