Hidden Canvas analytics violate student privacy, shift power to professors

Feb 23, 2021
 
 February 23, 2021

Will Romano reports:

On a campus where the majority of classes are held online, Canvas and its embedded video-sharing platforms Zoom and BBCollaborate Ultra have become the primary form of communication between students and professors. While these platforms are the leading way to create an online learning community, they share with professors data that violates student privacy and mental freedom.

Canvas provides professors with a series of data points and graphs that rate student performance. These include showing how often students click on each page within a Canvas course, actions taken once there and the number of overall minutes spent on the class website.

Read more on The Badger Herald.

